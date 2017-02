MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's Power Machines, controlled by tycoon Alexey Mordashov, has acquired 100 percent in Russian engineering firm EMAlliance, which produces boilers for power stations, EMAlliance said on Friday.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Last year, EMAlliance, was valued at between $354 million and $648 million by Veles Capital, the organiser of its planned initial public offering, sources told Reuters.

The IPO plans were eventually ditched.

