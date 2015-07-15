(Adds Metalloinvest comment, details)

MOSCOW, July 15 Russia's biggest iron ore producer, Metalloinvest, has agreed a $750-million pre-export loan with a group of international banks, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Metalloinvest plans to use the funds to pay back part of an earlier financing, which was raised in March 2014 and is due to be repaid in April-December 2016.

The funds also allow the company to secure additional liquidity for the redemption of its eurobonds due in July 2016, Metalloinvest said.

The loan is divided into two tranches: the $600-million tranche has a two-year grace period and matures in five years, and the $150-million tranche has a five-year grace period and matures in seven years.

Both tranches have floating interest rates linked to Libor.

The company said that Bank of China, ING Bank, Sberbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit Bank were coordinating the deal; Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and Nordea Bank were its leading organisers. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova, editing by Timothy Heritage and Louise Heavens)