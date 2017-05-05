BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Russian metals producer Metalloinvest says:
* Agrees with a syndicate of banks to borrow at least $1.05 billion
* Will raise funds from 17 lenders, including banks from Europe, U.S., China, Japan and Russia
* The loan, designed to finance the company's pre-exports, is divided into two tranches: $800 million for five years with a three-year grace period, and $250 million for seven years with a five-year grace period
* The loan facility could be extended by up to $450 million
* Tranches have floating rate linked to one-month LIBOR (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million