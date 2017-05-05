May 5 Russian metals producer Metalloinvest says:

* Agrees with a syndicate of banks to borrow at least $1.05 billion

* Will raise funds from 17 lenders, including banks from Europe, U.S., China, Japan and Russia

* The loan, designed to finance the company's pre-exports, is divided into two tranches: $800 million for five years with a three-year grace period, and $250 million for seven years with a five-year grace period

* The loan facility could be extended by up to $450 million

* Tranches have floating rate linked to one-month LIBOR