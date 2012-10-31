MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia's largest iron ore miner
Metalloinvest, controlled by the country's richest man Alisher
Usmanov, said on Wednesday its iron ore production was up 1.5
percent to 10.13 million tonnes in the third quarter compared to
last year's period.
Production of iron pellets increased 1.8 percent to 5.69
million tonnes compared to 5.60 million tonnes a year ago but
crude steel output was down 1.4 percent to 1.44 million tonnes
from 1.46 million tonnes a year ago.
Shipments of iron decreased 0.8 percent during the period to
3.31 million tonnes compared to 3.34 million tonnes, while
deliveries of iron pellets rose 14.1 percent to 3.57 million
tonnes from 3.13 million tonnes last year.
Metalloinvest has massively increased its supplies to China
over the past several years, with Chinese sales n ow accounting
for ov er 30 percent of its portfolio.