MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest said on Thursday it produced 9.8 million tonnes of the steel-making feedstock in the second quarter, up 1.4 percent year on year.

Controlled by Russia's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, Metalloinvest said iron ore shipments fell 7.4 percent to 2.8 million tonnes, but rose 15 percent quarter-on-quarter due to higher demand from top domestic steelmakers Severstal and Evraz.

Metalloinvest said production of iron pellets rose 4.5 percent to 5.7 million, while crude steel output fell 2.8 percent to 1.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)