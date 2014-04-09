BRIEF-Moody's says UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
* UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
MOSCOW, April 9 The Russian unit of German retailer Metro now has four banks working on its delayed initial public offering, with Morgan Stanley and Citibank working alongside Goldman Sachs and Sberbank, three financial sources said.
Metro has delayed the stock market listing of a quarter of its Russian cash-and-carry wholesale operation because of market turmoil. It had been expected to fetch at least 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion).
Citibank and Goldman Sachs declined comment. Morgan Stanley, Sberbank and Metro could not immediately be reached for comment.
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled on Wednesday to its lowest close since late February, taking its cue from a sell-off on Wall Street and a strengthening of the perceived safe-haven yen.
SEOUL, March 22 Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is in talks to buy a stake in the Toshiba-Engie British nuclear joint venture NuGen, chief executive of the South Korean utility said.