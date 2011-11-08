MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia's MICEX exchange suspended trading session on the stock market early on Tuesday, the bourse said on its web site without citing a reason.

"It is unclear what the problem is and when the trading will be resumed," MICEX spokesman said.

Last week the MICEX exchange also suspended stock trading for nearly two hours due to technical reasons. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Maria Kiselyova)