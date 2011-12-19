MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's two main stock exchanges, MICEX and RTS, formally closed their merger on Monday to create a unified platform with an estimated value of $4.5 billion that plans to float in 2013.

The merger will create a 'one-stop shop' for trading in stocks, bonds, derivatives and currencies, and clear the way for further market reforms in 2012 including the creation of a single depositary, MICEX said in a statement.

The merger is part of a Kremlin-backed strategy to promote Moscow as an international financial centre.

Rising capital flight and a wave of Russian companies seeking to list abroad, particularly in London, pose challenges however and investment bankers say it will be hard for MICEX-RTS to attract listings and build volumes. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)