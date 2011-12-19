UPDATE 3-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's two main stock exchanges, MICEX and RTS, formally closed their merger on Monday to create a unified platform with an estimated value of $4.5 billion that plans to float in 2013.
The merger will create a 'one-stop shop' for trading in stocks, bonds, derivatives and currencies, and clear the way for further market reforms in 2012 including the creation of a single depositary, MICEX said in a statement.
The merger is part of a Kremlin-backed strategy to promote Moscow as an international financial centre.
Rising capital flight and a wave of Russian companies seeking to list abroad, particularly in London, pose challenges however and investment bankers say it will be hard for MICEX-RTS to attract listings and build volumes. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday put off providing a 2017 financial outlook as it reviews the court ruling against its planned $34 billion sale to Aetna Inc and said it had cut its Obamacare rolls.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday following losses in its hedge fund businesses that it has since exited.