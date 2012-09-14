MOSCOW, Sept 14 The president of Moscow's MICEX-RTS exchange, Ruben Aganbegyan, is leaving to become chief executive of Russia banking group Otkritie Financial Corp, Interfax reported on Friday.

Aganbegyan, who was asked to implement a merger of the state-controlled MICEX and privately run RTS exchanges last year, stepped down from the role of chairman in May but remained as president.

Aganbegyan joins Otkritie as the company is in the process of taking over banking group Nomos in a deal that will create the country's second-largest private lender.

Otkritie Chief Executive Vadim Belyaev is expected to become president of Nomos, InterFax reported.

Neither Otkritie or MICEX-RTS were immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Richard Chang)