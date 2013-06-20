ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Russia's state-backed private equity fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Development Company are setting up a $2 billion co-investment fund to invest in projects in Russia, the parties said on Thursday.

Each side will contribute $1 billion and the fund will focus on investments in various industry sectors, the parties said. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Steve Gutterman)