WASHINGTON, March 11 Police are investigating
whether former Russian Press Minister Mikhail Lesin, who was
found dead in a Washington hotel in November, was brutally
assaulted before returning to the hotel, a U.S. law enforcement
source said on Friday.
The source familiar with the investigation said authorities
are still trying to determine a possible motive for the apparent
attack and do not have any suspects.
U.S. authorities said on Thursday that Lesin had died of
blunt force injuries to the head.
