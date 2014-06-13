MOSCOW, June 13 Russian military forces were
being trained on Friday to set surface-to-air missiles in
ready-to-fire positions at exercises in the Baltic exclave of
Kaliningrad, the defence ministry said, as part of its response
to NATO drills in the region.
Russia began military exercises in Kaliningrad this week
after NATO allies launched drills in parts of eastern Europe
following Moscow's annexation of Crimea and a pro-Russian
separatist revolt in Ukraine's east.
NATO fighters that guard the Baltic states - Estonia,
Lithuania and Latvia - scrambled four times on Thursday to
identify Russian military planes flying close to Latvia's
airspace, the Latvian army said.
The S-300 advanced missiles used in Friday's exercises have
a 125-mile (200-km) range and Russia has stoked tensions with
the West by trying to sell the system to Middle Eastern
countries, including Syria.
