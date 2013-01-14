MOSCOW Jan 14 Russia's new defence minister
fired its top military doctor after at least four soldiers died
of pneumonia over the last two months, Russian news agencies
reported on Monday.
Russian media said Vyacheslav Novikov, head of the army
medical directorate, was dismissed because he failed to
implement reforms on time and because of the poor state of
health among Russia's soldiers.
"Colonel Vyacheslav Novikov was released from his post as
acting head of the chief military medical directorate on an
order of Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu," RIA
quoted a ministry statement as saying.
Shoigu replaced Anatoly Serdyukov in November atop the
defence ministry and has reshuffled the top brass to consolidate
his influence in the military, known for the dismal conditions
soldiers serve under.
Itar Tass news agency on Saturday cited a preliminary report
by the country's military prosecutor's office as saying that the
four soldiers who died of both viral and bacterial pneumonia
received proper care while in the military.
The military prosecutor's office, however, said a number of
other violations caused their deaths, without giving details.
Russia has been struggling for years to reform its armed
forces, which have been dogged by low morale and poor living
conditions since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to reinvigorate
the military's spirit and refurbish its rusting armaments,
promising an injection of 21 trillion roubles ($691 billion)
into the armed forces by the end of the decade.
($1 = 30.3745 Russian roubles)
