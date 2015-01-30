* Russia pledges to push through modernisation plan
* Armed forces to receive more than 50 nuclear missiles
* Military chief says West using new forms of aggression
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Jan 30 Russia's top general said on
Friday a strong nuclear arsenal will ensure military superiority
over the West as Moscow forges ahead with a multi-billion dollar
plan to modernise its forces by 2020.
Russia, facing a likely recession because of a fall in oil
prices and sanctions over Ukraine, must deal with new forms of
Western aggression, including economic confrontation, said Chief
of the Armed Forces General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov.
But despite the deep economic woes, he said the Russian
military would receive more than 50 new intercontinental nuclear
missiles this year.
"Support for our strategic nuclear forces to ensure their
high military capability combined with ... growth of the
military potential of the general forces will assure that (the
United States and NATO) do not gain military superiority over
our country," said Gerasimov.
Tensions between Russia and the West have risen over the
conflict in eastern Ukraine, where the United States and Europe
say Moscow is fuelling an insurgency by sending in troops and
weapons. Moscow denies this.
Russia has criticised NATO expansion in eastern Europe and
President Vladimir Putin has accused the Ukrainian army, which
is fighting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, of being
puppets of NATO with a policy of "containing" Russia.
Russian war planes have increasingly been spotted over
Europe in recent months. Britain summoned the Russian ambassador
on Thursday to complain about two Russian long-range bombers
that flew over the English Channel, forcing British authorities
to reroute civil aircraft.
Russia promises to push through by 2020 a more than
20-trillion-rouble ($286.62 billion) military modernisation plan
conceived by Putin, and military expenditures will remain
unchanged even in the face of a growing economic crisis that has
cut the budgets of other ministries.
The modernisation project aims to revamp Russia's weapons
systems to assure that 70-100 percent of the armed forces
weapons and equipment has been modernised by the end of the
decade -- a plan confirmed by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
"We plan to fulfil the government armament programme and
reach by 2020 the intended quantities of modern weapons
systems," he said at the meeting.
Russia keeps its state nuclear capabilities shrouded in
secrecy, but its military has approximately 8,500 warheads in
total, including those non-deployed -- some 1,000 more than the
United States possesses -- according to a study last year by the
Center for Arms-Control and Non-Proliferation.
Speaking against a backdrop of rising prices brought on in
part by a weaker rouble, Gerasimov said Russia had to deal with
new kinds of Western aggression.
"Western countries are actively using new forms of
aggression, combining military as well as non-military means.
Political, economic and information methods are also being
used," Interfax news agency cited him as saying.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Crispian Balmer)