MOSCOW, April 23 Russia has conducted military
anti-landing drills in a Pacific island chain, parts of which
are also claimed by Japan, Interfax news agency reported the
Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.
"Units were scrambled as part of large-scale anti-landing
drills ... (they) worked on coastal defence from possible sea or
air attacks," Interfax cited the press service for Russia's
Eastern Military District as saying.
Tokyo and Moscow have been involved in a decades-old dispute
over islands north of Hokkaido, known as the Kuriles in Russia
and referred to as the Northern Territories in Japan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he was ready
to discuss the issue but blamed Japan for a lack of dialogue.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has previously said that
Russian military exercises on the islands are "totally
unacceptable".
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)