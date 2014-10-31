WASHINGTON Oct 31 Stepped-up flights by Russian
fighters, long-range bombers and tanker aircraft are aggravating
security concerns in Europe and the United States is watching
them very closely, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said
Russian military planes carried out more flights on Friday over
the Baltics, North Sea and Atlantic Ocean, part of what NATO has
said is an unusual burst of air activity by Moscow.
"We certainly don't see these increased flights and activity
as helpful to the security situation in Europe," Kirby said.
"What we'd ask authorities in Russia to do is to take steps,
concrete tangible steps, to reduce tension, not increase it."
The "sheer number and size and scope" of the flights also
could pose a potential risk to civil aviation, he told a
Pentagon press briefing.
The escalation of flights follows months of tension over
Ukraine and Kirby also urged Moscow to "do the right thing and
meet its international obligations to respect the territorial
integrity of its neighbors."
NATO said in a statement its jets had intercepted four
groups of Russian aircraft on maneuvers on Tuesday and
Wednesday. "These sizeable Russian flights represent an unusual
level of air activity over European airspace," it said.
A spokesman stressed there had been no violation of NATO
airspace -- as there was last week when a Russian spy plane
briefly crossed Estonia's border. But such high numbers of
sorties in one day were, he said, rare in recent years.
NATO said it had conducted more than 100 such intercepts of
Russian aircraft this year, about three times as many as in
2013.
President Vladimir Putin has committed to reinvigorating
Russia's armed forces, which were undermined by the economic
troubles that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by David Storey and
David Gregorio)