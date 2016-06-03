MOSCOW, June 3 A fire broke out at a coal mine in Russia's southern Siberian region of Kemerovo on Friday and more than 50 miners were still underground, Russian news agencies quoted a source in local emergencies services as saying.

A total of 103 miners were working in the Zarechnaya mine at the time, 51 of whom had already been led to the surface, the Interfax news agency reported. A spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry confirmed to Reuters that a fire had broken at the mine, but gave no further details.

Rescue and recovery teams were working at the scene, agencies reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Polina Devitt, Lusya Danilova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)