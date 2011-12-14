* Rosgeologia eyes partnerships with Total, Exxon, Shell

* Russia restricts foreign access to large desposits

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Dec 14 Rosgeologia, Russia's newly created state holding company for geological exploration, has offered foreign companies a chance to work jointly with it in exploring for mineral resources, its director said on Wednesday.

Russia has largely closed off mineral deposits for foreign companies.

Foreign access is limited when oilfields have reserves of more than 70 million tonnes and gasfields have more than 50 billion cubic metres, which are deemed as strategic. The threshold for copper deposits is 500,000 tonnes and for gold is 50 tonnes.

But Russia needs foreign expertise and money as its developed resources are being depleted.

Earlier this year top Russian crude producer Rosneft struck an agreement with ExxonMobil to develop Arctic offshore oil and gas.

"First of all we need technology from the foreign companies. But not only technology, we will attract financing," director Sergei Donskoy told reporters.

"I have already talked to Total, Exxon, Shell , to majors present in Russia ... We are keen on obtaining exploration licenses and creating joint ventures with foreign companies," he added.

Rosgeologia was created earlier this year with a view to increase efforts to explore mineral resources. Dozens of state-controlled entities engaged in exploration work came under the aegis of the holding company.

The head of top gas producer Gazprom, Alexei Miller, is set to become chairman of Rosgeologia. (editing by Jane Baird)