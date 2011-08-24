MOSCOW Aug 24 Privately owned Russian meat
producer Miratorg has secured 1.86 billion roubles ($65.6
million) in four credit lines from VTB , the
state-owned lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
The credit lines are granted for up to two years and will
allow Miratorg to boost working capital for further business
expansion, VTB, Russia's second largest lender, added.
Miratorg, the biggest meat supplier to fast-food chain
McDonald's in Russia, will spend 60 billion roubles on
expanding production over the next three years, its co-owner
Viktor Linnik told Reuters in April.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Lidia Kelly and Will
Waterman)
($1=28.35 Rouble)