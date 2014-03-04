MOSCOW, March 4 Russia said it had successfully
test-fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) on
Tuesday, with tensions high over its seizure of control in the
Crimea and its threat to send more forces to its neighbour
Ukraine.
The Strategic Rocket Forces launched an RS-12M Topol missile
from the southerly Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea and the
dummy warhead hit its target at a proving ground in Kazakhstan,
the state-run news agency RIA cited Defence Ministry spokesman
Igor Yegorov as saying.
