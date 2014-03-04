* Russia says missile with dummy warhead hit target
* United States says was notified before test
* Russia conducts ICBM tests fairly frequently
MOSCOW, March 4 Russia said it had successfully
test-fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) on
Tuesday, with tensions running high over its military
intervention in Ukraine's Crimea region.
A U.S. official said the United States had received proper
notification from Russia ahead of the test and that the initial
notification pre-dated the crisis in Crimea. The Russian Defence
Ministry could not be reached for comment.
The Strategic Rocket Forces launched an RS-12M Topol missile
from the southerly Astrakhan region and the dummy warhead hit
its target at a proving ground in Kazakhstan, Defence Ministry
spokesman Igor Yegorov told state-run news agency RIA.
The launch site, Kapustin Yar, is near the Volga River about
450 km (280 miles) east of the Ukrainian border. Kazakhstan, a
Russian ally in a post-Soviet security grouping, is further to
the east.
Russia conducts test launches of its ICBMs fairly frequently
and often announces the results, a practice seen as intended to
remind the West of Moscow's nuclear might and reassure Russians
that President Vladimir Putin will protect them.
Russia and the United States signed the latest of a series
of treaties restricting the numbers of ICBMs in 2010, but Moscow
has indicated it will agree further cuts in the near future and
is taking steps to upgrade its nuclear arsenal.
Putin has emphasised that Russia must maintain a strong
nuclear deterrent, in part because of an anti-missile shield the
United States is building in Europe which Moscow says could
undermine its security.
The Defence Ministry said the test could help Russia improve
its capability of foiling anti-missile shields, RIA reported.
Moscow says it is concerned U.S. interceptors could shoot
down some of its ICBMs in flight, weakening its arsenal.
The United States says the shield is meant to protect against
threats from states such as Iran and poses no threat to Russia.
The 20-metre (60-foot) long RS-12M, known in NATO parlance
as the SS-25 Sickle, was first put into service in 1985, six
years before the collapse of the Soviet Union, and is designed
to carry a nuclear warhead. Its range is 10,500 km (6,000
miles).
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by
Steve Gutterman; Editing by Janet Lawrence)