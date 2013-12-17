* Sarmat to replace ageing "Satan" missile
* Russia says it will maintain nuclear deterrent
* Russia and the United States signed New START pact in 2010
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Dec 17 Russia will begin deploying a new
type of long-range missile in 2018 to replace a Cold War standby
known in the West as "Satan", a military commander said on
Tuesday in a signal to the United States that Moscow is
improving its nuclear arsenal.
A new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) called the
Sarmat is being developed to supplant the RS-20B Voyevoda, the
Interfax news agency quoted the commander of Russia's Strategic
Rocket Forces, General Sergei Karakayev, as saying.
"We are counting on being armed with this qualitatively new
missile system ... by 2018-2020," he was quoted as saying.
The Voyevoda, whose NATO name is the SS-18 Satan, was
developed in the 1970s and the missiles are approaching the end
of their service life. Karakayev said some of the ICBMs would
remain in service until 2022.
The commander spoke on the anniversary of the creation in
1959 of the Strategic Rocket Forces, the military branch in
charge of the ICBMs that were the stuff of nightmares in the
United States during the superpower standoff of the Soviet era.
Russia and the United States signed the latest of a series
of treaties restricting the numbers of ICBMs in 2010, but Moscow
has indicated it will not go further in the near future, citing
what it says are potential threats from U.S. weapons systems.
President Vladimir Putin has emphasised that Russia must
maintain a strong nuclear deterrent, in part because of an
anti-missile shield the United States is building in Europe and
which Moscow says could undermine its security.
A pro-Kremlin newspaper reported on Monday that Moscow has
deployed missiles with a range of hundreds of miles in its
western exclave of Kaliningrad, alarming the governments of
neighbouring Poland and the Baltic states.
It was unclear whether the Sarmat was a missile that Russia
tested in May 2012 and said should improve Russia's ability to
foil missile defence systems. The Defence Ministry did not
reveal the name of that missile.
Putin has pledged to spend 23 trillion roubles ($700
billion) by 2020 to upgrade defence, but a crucial strategic
missile programme separate to the Sarmat has been plagued by
problems.
The Bulava missile had been scheduled to enter service in
2012 but several tests have failed, including an unsuccessful
launch in September that prompted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
to order a new set of tests.
($1 = 32.9342 Russian roubles)