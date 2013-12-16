WARSAW Dec 16 Poland is worried about the
possibility Russia has deployed Iskander missiles in the Baltic
Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, and will consult with its NATO
partners on the issue, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on
Monday.
"The plans to deploy new Iskander-M rockets in Kaliningrad
are worrying," the ministry said in a statement, commenting on
reports in Russian and German media that the missiles had been
deployed.
It said it had received no official information from Russia
on the deployment, and was checking the media reports. It said
it expected consultations on the issue among NATO and European
Union partners, and an eventual response.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe)