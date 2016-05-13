UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW May 13 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it had been informed about a voluntary recall of 141,588 Mitsubishi Lancer cars due to a possible front passenger airbag fault.
Rosstandart said the recall would affect cars produced between June 2003 and December 2008. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources