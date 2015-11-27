(Corrects to say dividend increase will not be as much as 50 pct of net profit)

MAGNITOGORSK, Russia Nov 27 Russian steel producer MMK could increase its dividend payments from 20 percent of net profit in 2016, but not up to 50 percent, Deputy Chief Executive Sergei Sulimov said on Friday.

"We consider a payment of 50 percent of net profit a lot for the capital-intensive metals industry," Sulimov said.

The decision will be made in April or May next year, Sulimov added. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Susan Fenton)