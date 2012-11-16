* Facility on halt due to high raw material costs

MOSCOW, Nov 16 Russian steelmaker MMK put its hot rolling facility at its Turkey loss-making plant on halt for up to 90 days due to increasing costs and reduced demand, the company said on Friday.

"The decision to put the EAF (electric arc furnace) and hot-rolling line on halt was taken with due consideration of the production efficiency in the current economic situation in Turkey," MMK said.

The current economic situation in Turkey is characterized by high raw material - metal scrap - costs and growing energy prices while HRC prices are down, MMK, which goes by the Russian acronym for Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, added.

MMK expects the measure will help boost the economic efficiency of the plant and achieve positive profitability of the project.

The plant's cold rolling mill, galvanizing and colour coating lines remain operational at the current high capacity levels, it added.

MMK plans to invest an additional $100 million in its Turkish plant to boost efficiency to be prepared for a market recovery which it anticipates from 2013 onward, MMK said in November.

It may sell a stake to a Turkish, Middle Eastern or Latin American investor to develop the mill, which will reach annual capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of steel next year.

Turkish steel mills, particularly in the Iskenderun area, have emerged as key suppliers of steel to Iran as it struggles to keep its economy afloat while its access to international banking and shipping are severely restricted by U.S. and European sanctions.