By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, Aug 28 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, posted on Tuesday a second quarter net loss of $49 million largely driven by foreign exchange losses during the period.

Analysts expected the company to report a net loss of $41 million, down from a year-earlier profit of $13 million on the back of foreign exchange losses and high debt servicing costs.

The loss was due mainly to a foreign exchange loss of $76 million, compared to a gain of $89 million in the first quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, said its revenue increased to $2.52 billion from $2.43 billion a year ago, and was also up 4 percent quarter-on-quarter due to growth in sales by both domestic and overseas assets.

Revenue growth in the second quarter compared with the first was driven by higher sales volumes at its Magnitogorsk site, at its Turkish asset MMK Metalurji, and through a near 30 percent increase in sales from its Russia-based metal hardware producer MMK Metiz, it said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to $369 million from $380 million in the same period of 2011.

However, EBITDA grew quarter-on-quarter by 26 percent, due to higher profitability in the Russian steel segment, MMK said.

MMK's total debt stood at $3.70 billion at the end of the second quarter, down from $4.25 billion in the first quarter of 2012.

The company said it expected flat output of finished steel products in the third quarter compared to the second quarter in 2012.

MMK said current steel prices were low, but it expects a price hike in the fourth quarter if the macroeconomic situation improved. Earlier, MMK said a fall in steel prices would continue to affect its operations into the third quarter. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Megan Davies and Andrey Ostroukh)