MOSCOW Aug 28 Russian steelmaker MMK posted a second-quarter net loss of $155 million, undershooting analyst expectations of a loss of $21 million, largely due to foreign exchange losses.

MMK, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, said revenue fell 5 percent quarter-on-quarter to $2.2 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14 percent to $291 million.

The company did not give year-on-year comparisons.

"MMK Group's financial results for Q3 will be affected by high levels of volatility on the raw-materials and steel markets," the firm said in a statement.