MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian steelmaker MMK said on Thursday its crude steel output in the fourth quarter totalled 3.07 million tonnes, down 9 percent quarter-on-quarter, mainly because of scheduled maintenance and seasonal factors.

The company, controlled by businessman Viktor Rashnikov, also said in a statement that its full-year crude steel output rose 9 percent to 13.0 million tonnes in 2014. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)