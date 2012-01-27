MOSCOW Jan 27 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia's third-largest steelmaker, said on Friday that 2012 finished steel output could increase by 15 percent from last year and that demand will be stronger at home than abroad.

"It is expected that steel consumption in Russia will grow in 2012 faster than in the world at average," the company said.

"Steel consumption growth, realised investments in equipment modernisation and mastering of new products will help MMK to increase production of finished products in 2012 at its Russian facilities."

The company, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, also said full year 2011 crude steel output reached 12.2 million tonnes, up from 11.4 million in 2010.

Fourth quarter output was 3.1 million tonnes, off 2 percent from the previous quarter because of the domestic winter season demand slowdown. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)