MOSCOW, June 15 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), Russia's third largest steelmaker, posted on Friday a first quarter net profit of $14 million, beating analyst forecasts.
Analyst forecast the company to report a net loss of $1 million, down from a year-earlier net profit of $134 million on the back of lower steel prices and foreign exchange losses.
The company said its revenue rose to $2.43 billion from $2.22 billion a year ago.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped to $293 million from $403 million a year ago.
The company said downward price correction on the market would continue into the middle of the third quarter, while it expected its 2012 finished steel products output to grow year-on-year driven by increased demand for steel in Russia and the introduction of new products at its enterprises. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Maria Kiselyova)
