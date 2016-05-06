MOSCOW May 6 Russian steelmaker MMK said on Friday its first-quarter core earnings fell 39 percent year-on-year to $287 million due to weak domestic demand and low prices for its products.

The company said its drop in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reflected the "challenging economic situation on the Russian market and low prices for metals on global markets."

Revenue slipped 31 percent year-on-year to $1.05 billion, MMK said, while net profit fell 20 percent to $157 million.

MMK said it expected stronger second-quarter results due to: "early signs of a recovery in domestic demand and a gradual increase in rouble prices on the domestic market." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)