* MMK Q4 2012 IFRS results * Due in the week of April 8 * Net loss average forecast $47 mln MOSCOW, April 5 Russian steel major MMK is expected to report a net loss of $47 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, narrowing from a loss of $67 million a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Analysts expect weak results overall, affected by a drop in production, lower prices and sales volume. The company earlier reported a 12-percent drop in fourth-quarter crude steel production from the previous quarter. The company, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, is expected to post revenue of $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $2.2 billion a year ago, according to the average response of nine analysts polled by Reuters. Below is a summary of forecasts for the quarter (in millions of dollars unless stated. Figures in brackets signify a loss): Revenue EBITDA EBITDA, % Net Profit Average 2,086 298 13.7 (47.4) Median 2,067 290 14.0 (36) Minimum 2,035 263 11.7 (100) Maximum 2,251 398 14.3 (5) Q3 2012 2,319 398 17.0 82 Q4 2011 2,243 203 9.0 (67) The following banks participated in the survey: Alfa Bank, Renaissance Capital, Raiffeisen, Uralsib, HSBC, VTB Capital, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank CIB and Societe Generale. (Compiled by Svetlana Burmistrova Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Tom Pfeiffer)