MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian steelmaker MMK reported on Friday net profit of $159 million for the second quarter, outperforming analysts' expectations for profit of $108 million.

A year earlier MMK, controlled by Russian businessman Viktor Rashnikov, posted a net loss of $155 million.

The company said its core earnings were improved thanks to an increase in sales, an improved production structure, a recovery in steel prices in Russia and a decline in global iron ore prices. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alexander Winning)