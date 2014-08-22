Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian steelmaker MMK reported net profit of $159 million for the second quarter on Friday, outperforming analysts' expectations for profit of $108 million.
The company was able to swing back to profit in the second quarter thanks to a foreign exchange gain of $86 million, increased output and higher steel prices, a company spokesman said.
A year earlier MMK, controlled by Russian businessman Viktor Rashnikov, posted a net loss of $155 million. In the first quarter the company had a $79 million net loss.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $399 million for the second quarter compared to $291 million a year earlier and analysts' forecast for $385 million.
The company said its core earnings were improved thanks to an increase in sales, an improved production structure, a recovery in steel prices in Russia and a decline in global iron ore prices.
MMK's revenue increased 2 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion due to a rise in steel prices on the domestic market and higher sales volumes.
In July, the company said its second-quarter crude steel production rose 6.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.4 million tonnes.
"MMK Group's financial results for Q3 2014 will be affected by a marginal reduction of output volumes at the main production site and by a decrease in global iron ore indices", the company said, referring to two factors that could potentially offset each other. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.