MOSCOW, June 20 Russian steelmaker MMK reported on Friday a $79 million net loss for the first quarter, missing by a wide margin analysts' expectations of a $10.3 million loss.

The company said its bottom line was hit by an exchange loss of $118 million. In the first quarter of 2013 MMK made a net profit of $19 million. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)