MOSCOW May 19 Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS said on Tuesday its first-quarter
net profit fell around 14 percent, year-on-year, to 10.9 billion
roubles ($221.30 million), slightly above expectations.
It said the bottom line had been hit by a 3.5 billion rouble
loss from the revaluation of its foreign currency-denominated
debt and 1.7 billion roubles in loss provisions related to its
deposits at insolvent Ukrainian banks.
Analysts had forecast the company would post a net profit of
10.5 billion roubles, compared to around 13 billion roubles in
the first quarter of 2014.
($1 = 49.2550 roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones)