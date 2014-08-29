MOSCOW, Aug 29 Russian mobile phone subscriptions stood at 243.1 million at the end of June, equal to about 170 percent of the population, up from 241.5 million three months earlier, data from market research group AC&M showed. The number is higher than 100 percent because many people own more than one SIM card. Russia's population reached 143 million in 2012, according to the Federal Statistics Service. AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): June 30 March 31 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) 110.13 108.67 of which in Russia 77.27 76.11 Vimpelcom* 107.33 105.81 of which in Russia 56.25 54.95 Megafon 70.23 69.74 of which in Russia 67.99 67.63 Tele2 Russia** 30.98 23.66 Rostelecom ** 6.31 14.81 Cellular Communications MOTIV** 2.41 2.41 SMARTS Group** 1.71 1.72 * = Vimpelcom's numbers are for Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan. ** = All subscribers are in Russia. = Rostelecom completed on Aug. 6 the final stage of a deal to create a mobile joint venture with Tele2 Russia, having transferred 100 percent of its shares in RT Mobile into the venture in which it got a 45 percent stake. Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of June 30: MTS Megafon Vimpelcom Others Russia 32.0 28.0 23.0 17.0 Moscow 37.2 30.0 32.4 0.4 St Petersburg 29.0 35.0 19.0 17.0 Regions 31.0 27.0 21.0 21.0 NOTE: For year-ago data, please double-click on (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt and Mark Potter)