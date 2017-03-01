UPDATE 4-Greece gets credit lifeline, IMF joins bailout
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
MOSCOW, March 1 Big Russian firms are expected to start direct forex trading on the Moscow Exchange in March or April, a Moscow Exchange official said on Wednesday.
"We are talking about a small number of companies, these are large exporters and importers ... we are working on the technology and documentation," Dmitry Piskulov, head of currency market development at the Moscow exchange, said.
Large companies have had the right to directly access currency and money markets via the Moscow Exchange since January, a move designed to increase liquidity and boost the exchange's turnover.
Until now, companies have traded currencies on the exchange via commercial banks or brokerages, paying commission on their transactions.
To trade directly, companies must have capital of at least 1 billion roubles ($17.21 million), a dedicated financial transactions department, and annual trading volumes of no less than $100 million in the past two years.
($1 = 58.0987 roubles)
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil
NEW YORK, June 15 Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass on Thursday said he remains short the Chinese yuan despite the country's latest change to the guidance rate, because he believes credit bubble problems are “metastasizing.”