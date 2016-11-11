MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Friday it had suspended trading on its currency and precious metals market from 1242 Moscow time, or 0942 GMT.

The exchange said it would resume trading at 1310 Moscow time (1010 GMT). It said the trading was interrupted by a software glitch. (Reporting Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Polina Devitt)