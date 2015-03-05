UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities to cut overseas business costs after profits tank
* CITIC Sec to cut CLSA's overseas operating costs by 25-30 pct
MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended foreign-exchange trading.
The exchange did not give a reason for the suspension. The rouble was trading 0.2 percent firmer at 61.83 against the dollar before trading was stopped.
The exchange did not say when trading would resume. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* CITIC Sec to cut CLSA's overseas operating costs by 25-30 pct
* BOJ kept policy steady this month, eyeing underlying inflation