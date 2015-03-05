MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended foreign-exchange trading.

The exchange did not give a reason for the suspension. The rouble was trading 0.2 percent firmer at 61.83 against the dollar before trading was stopped.

The exchange did not say when trading would resume. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)