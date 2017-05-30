BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home announces public offering of class A common stock
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of class a common stock
MOSCOW May 30 Moldovan President Igor Dodon is expected to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Dodon said earlier on Tuesday that he hoped to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the expulsion of Russian diplomats from his country. The expulsion was ordered by Moldova's government dominated by Dodon's political opponents. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Hancock Fabrics says on June 20, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming co’s second amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sWNw2D) Further company coverage:
* Pennymac Financial Services updates on amendments made to certain financing, repurchase agreements related to mortgage loans - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rWxa5t) Further company coverage: