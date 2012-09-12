Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 12 Russia will consider gas price cuts and debt relief for Moldova if the former Soviet republic renounces its energy agreement with the European Union, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.
"First of all, we propose that Moldova denounce the protocol on entering the Europe energy community agreement. This is a precondition for us to discuss the issue of gas price cuts and the relief of debt, which at the moment amounts to $4.1 billion," Novak said before Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Moldavian Prime Minister Vlad Filat. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.