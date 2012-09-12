SOCHI, Russia, Sept 12 Russia will consider gas price cuts and debt relief for Moldova if the former Soviet republic renounces its energy agreement with the European Union, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"First of all, we propose that Moldova denounce the protocol on entering the Europe energy community agreement. This is a precondition for us to discuss the issue of gas price cuts and the relief of debt, which at the moment amounts to $4.1 billion," Novak said before Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Moldavian Prime Minister Vlad Filat. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)