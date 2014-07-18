UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, July 18 Russia will suspend fruit imports from Moldova starting on July 21, Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Friday, citing what it called a lack of laboratory control over those products.
The suspension is temporary, VPSS added.
Earlier in July Russia limited imports of meat from Moldova, a move the European Union said looked like retaliation against the former Soviet country for entering a free-trade deal with the EU. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources