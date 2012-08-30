MOSCOW Aug 30 The chairman of Morgan Stanley's
Russian office, a former Rosneft executive
whose team led the top Russian oil producer's 2007 initial
public offer, and its president are stepping down, a spokesman
for the bank said on Thursday.
Rair Simonyan, who served as president of the bank for
around a decade before becoming chairman, and Yelena Titova, the
bank's current president, will leave the bank, spokesman
Vladimir Tumarkin said, without specifying their future plans.
Simonyan, who is seen by analysts as close to Rosneft Chief
Executive Igor Sechin, is an academic who spent his early career
at Moscow's prestigious Institute of the World Economy and
International Relations.
He then moved to Rosneft in the late 1990s, before the
acquisition of bankrupted oil company Yukos turned the mid-sized
state oil company into a top producer, and joined Morgan Stanley
in 1998.
Russian media have reported Titova, who spent around 12
years at Goldman Sachs before joining Morgan Stanley in
Moscow, is a candidate to head the All-Russian Regional
Development Bank, a mid-sized bank owned by Rosneft.
A Rosneft spokeswoman declined to comment on the prospect of
either Titova or Simonyan joining the oil company or its
affiliates.
Since the IPO, Rosneft has tapped Morgan Stanley for a
succession of executives to run its finances. The current vice
president for finance, Dmitry Avdeyev, served as co-head of
investment banking at Morgan Stanley after a spell as chief
financial officer of oil services company Integra.
His predecessor Pavel Fedorov was appointed deputy energy
minister by current President Vladimir Putin earlier this year
in the last months of his premiership.
The current managing director of the bank's investment
banking division in Moscow, Gergely Voros, will stand in for
Simonyan, while Titova's duties will pass to Mikhail Solovyov,
head of capital markets in Moscow, Tumarkin said.