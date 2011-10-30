MOSCOW Oct 30 A naked and drunk motorist sped through central Moscow on Sunday, crashing into 17 cars before being stopped by police who chased him across a large part of the capital, state television said.

"When police made him open his door, it became clear he was completely naked," said state TV, showing lines of cars with shattered windscreens and battered sides.

Local media said the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was from Moldova and showed a picture him grinning in the back seat of a police car.

State TV said preliminary tests showed the driver had an "abnormally high" level of alcohol in his system.

TV pictures showed distressed drivers with bloodied hands and faces sitting in their cars, but police said there were no serious injuries.

"The most dangerous part was when he almost hit a bus full of school children," police spokesman Gennady Bogachev told state TV, adding that four of the 17 vehicles were police cars. (Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)