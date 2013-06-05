MOSCOW, June 5 Russian telecoms operator MTS
is in talks to acquire Akado, a major broadband and
cable television provider, in a drive to expand its footprint in
the Moscow region, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday.
Akado is majority owned by Russia's tycoon Viktor
Vekselberg's Renova Group and businessman Yuri Pripachkin.
"MTS has officially sent an offer to the Akado shareholders,
it is being discussed," the paper quoted a telecoms market
source as saying. The paper also said that Akado's owners valued
the company at over $1 billion a year ago.
MTS declined comment. Akado was not immediately available.
If an acquisition is completed, MTS would take control of
more than 50 percent of the broadband and pay-TV market in
Moscow. Vimpelcom controls 22.7 percent, the paper says.