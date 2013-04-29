BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
MOSCOW, April 29 Russian telecoms operator MTS may pay dividends for 2012 worth 14.6 roubles per share, amounting to 30.2 billion roubles ($976 million) in total, the company said on Monday.
The company also intends to pay an additional dividend in the autumn worth around 11 billion roubles, it added.
MTS also announced that it was changing its dividend policy. The minimum sum for dividends in 2013-15 will be determined either as 75 percent of free cash flow from the previous financial year under US GAAP, or as 40 billion roubles a year, whichever is largest.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)