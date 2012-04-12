MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Thursday its board recommended to pay $1.04 billion in 2011 dividends, or 72 percent of last year's net profit.

The board has proposed a dividend of 14.71 roubles per ordinary share or $1.01 per American Depository Receipt, MTS, controlled by Sistema, said in a statement.

The company paid 14.54 roubles per share in 2010 dividend. (Reporting by Vladimir SOldatkin)