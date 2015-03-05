MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS said on Thursday it would book a loss of 5.2 billion roubles ($85.6 million) due to insolvency of Ukraine's Delta Bank.

MTS Ukraine held 16.1 billion roubles in the bank as of Dec. 31, 2014.

MTS to publish its fourth-quarter results on March 17.

